Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Ronnie McKeown is a positive and upbeat student who is a role model for his peers. He is kind, helpful and has a desire to learn. Ronnie’s positive attitude radiates to those around him. He has been such a joy to have in class and I am excited to see how far he comes within this school year.