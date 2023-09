Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Kobi Lehman- Kobi is a true joy to have in the classroom. She is a kind friend to everyone and never hesitates to help out anyone in need. She treats everyone with kindness and always invites everyone to play with her so no one feels left out. Kobi has a smile on her face everyday and is always happy to tackle everything that she is given with a positive attitude. She always works hard and tries her best no matter what!