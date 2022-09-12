3 more Tigers qualified for states at recent LVHS girls swimming, diving dual meets

(Lander, WY) – The LVHS girl’s Swim and Diving team hosted two dual meets last weekend at Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center.

Lander faced off against Green River on Friday and Jackson on Saturday, and qualified three more athletes for the state meet at these meets.

Qualifying for the Tigers were Josey Johnson in the 100 yard backstroke and the 50 freestyle, Katelyn Brinda in the 500 freestyle, and Maddie Flint in the 200 yard IM.

With the addition of these three swimmers, Lander now has eleven athletes who are eligible to compete at the state championship meet in November.

At Friday’s meet, Lander scored 83 points to Green River’s 102. Although Green River took the top place in 8 of the 12 events, Lander’s depth kept the meet close.

At the dual meets, the top 3 relays and the top five individuals in each event score points.

Having the team depth to have two relays come in the top three or multiple swimmers in the top five places provides critical points. Lander had two relays score points in both the medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

Swimmers on these relays were: Lara Robertson, Lainy Duncan, Katy Anderson, Divya Forbis, Josey Johnson, Tenley Reisig, Maddie Flint, Daegan Reinhardt, Emily Anderson, Maddie Flint, Madi Clancy, and Alondra Osorio.

In individual events, three Tigers took first: Lara Robertson in the 500 yard freestyle, Divya Forbis in the 100 yard freestyle, and Lainy Duncan in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Also scoring for the Tigers were: Katelyn Brinda (200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke), Tenley Reisig (200 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke), Katy Anderson (200 yard IM and 500 yard freestyle), Daegan Reinhardt (200 yard IM and 500 yard freestyle), Lara Robertson (50 yard freestyle), Emily Anderson (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke), Maddie Flint (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke), Divya Forbis (diving), Josey Johnson (100 yard butterfly and 100 yard backstroke), and Kelsey Plaisted (100 yard butterfly).

On Saturday, Lander and Jackson were neck and neck through the whole meet, with 4A Jackson just squeaking out the victory, 93 to 92. Lander took first in both the 200 yard medley relay and the 400 yard freestyle relay.

In individual events, Lander had two athletes take first: Lara Robertson in the 200 yard freestyle and Lainy Duncan in the 100 yard butterfly.

Others scoring points for Lander in the individual events were: Daegan Reinhardt (200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly), Katy Anderson (200 yard IM and 100 yard backstroke), Lainy Duncan (200 yard IM), Maddie Flint (200 yard IM and 100 yard breaststroke), Emily Anderson (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle), Josey Johnson (50 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle), Sierra Selley (100 yard butterfly and 100 yard breaststroke), Katelyn Brinda (500 yard freestyle), Kelsey Plaisted (100 yard backstroke), and Tenley Reisig (100 yard breaststroke).

In diving Saturday, Sophie Shearin paced the Tigers placing fourth with a score of 259.35. The diving coach, Faith Hamilton, is very pleased with how the divers are doing already in the season.

The diving coach, Faith Hamilton, is very pleased with how the divers are doing already in the season. With two senior divers already qualified for state, she said, “The divers are rockin’ and rollin’.”

They will continue to refine their dives and add new ones to their lists. Besides Hamilton, the Tigers are led by Head Coach Eric DeClue and Assistant Greg Anderson.

The Tigers will be in action next weekend in Jackson at the Jackson Invite.

The above and below information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.

Lander-Green River Dual

9/9/22

Team Scores: Green River 102, Lander 83

Lander Results only

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River A (Smith, Uhrig, Arnell, Neher) 1:57.84, 2. Lander A (Robertson, Duncan, K Anderson, Forbis) 1:58.99, 3. Lander B (Johnson, Reisig, Flint, Reinhardt)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Clark GRN 2:10.74, 4. Brinda 2:21.19, 5. Reisig 2:34.89, 9. Laird 3:52.82

200 Yard IM: 1. Arnell GRN 2:17.49, 2. K. Anderson 2:23.15, 3. Reinhardt 2:28.42, 7. Selley 3:02.27, 8. Clancy 3:03.29

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Smith GRN 25.78, 2. Robertson 25.80, 3. E. Anderson 26.88, 4. Flint 29.34, 9. Osorio 36.25

Diving (6 dives): 1. Maez GRN 166.70, 2. Forbis 148.65

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Arnell GRN 1:03.98, 4. Johnson 1:16.66, 5. Plaisted 1:20.10, 7. Lyles 1:42.39

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Forbis LAN 1:01.33, 7. Clancy 1:14.30, 8. Else 1:17.14

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Robertson LAN 5:40.98, 3. Reinhardt 5:57.03, 6. K. Anderson 6:07.63, 7. Duncan 6:16.48, 9. Selley 7:54.12

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Lander A (E Anderson, Duncan, Forbis, Johnson) 1:49.80, 3. Lander B (Flint, Clancy, Osorio, Reisig) 2:08.30, 5. Lander C (Else, Lyles, Laird, Selley) 2:26.79

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Smith GRN 1:02.99, 2. Johnson 1:11.67, Brinda 1:12.13, 5. Flint 1:12.77, 6. Plaisted 1:14.59, 10. Lyles 1:37.15, 11. Laird 2:06.43

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Duncan LAN 1:13.16, 2. E Anderson 1:13.86, 4. Reisig 1:22.81, 8. Else 1:40.05, 10. Osorio 2:01.11

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 Green River A (Arnell, Clark, Clevenger, Smith) 3:53.94, 2. Lander A (Reinhardt, K Anderson, Robertson, E Anderson) 3:55.39, 4. Lander B (Brinda, Lyles, Plaisted, Else) 5:03.87

Lander-Jackson Dual

9/10/22

Team Scores: Jackson 93, Lander 92

Lander Results Only

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Lander A (Robertson, Duncan, K Anderson, E Anderson) 2:01.12, 3. Lander B (Brinda, Reisig, Clancy, Plaisted) 2:19.34, 6. Lander C (Shelley, Osorio, Lyles, Laird)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Robertson LAN 2:07.57, 2. Reinhardt 2:10.98

200 Yard IM: 1. Olivieri JAC 2:20.03, 2. K Anderson 2:24.53, 3. Duncan 2:35.27, 4. Flint 2:37.16, 5. Plaisted 2:45.40, 8. Osorio 3:42.73

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tattersall JAC 26.14, 2. E Anderson 26.90, 3. Johnson 27.12, 6. Reisig 30.39, 7. Brinda 30.62, 8. Clancy 32.35, 10. Else 33.63, 14. Lyles 36.32, 15. Laird 46.01

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Duncan LAN 1:08.68, 3. Reinhardt 1:13.18, 5. Selley 1:24.31

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tattersall JAC 56.18, 2. E Anderson 58.61, 7. Else 1:16.39, 8. Lyles 1:23.77, 9. Laird 1:44.92

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Wilson JAC 6:02.39, 2. Brinda 6:24.09, 3. Johnson 6:45.12

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jackson A (Tattersall, Genzer, Sanchez, Wilson) 1:50.27, 2. Lander A (Flint, Johnson, Robertson, Reinhardt) 1:51.24, 5. Lander B (Selley, Osorio, Else, Lyles) 2:21.98

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Olivieri JAC 1:02.30, 2. K Anderson 1:04.09, 3. Robertson 1:05.99, 4. Plaisted 1:15.11, 8. Clancy 1:21.64, 12. Osorio 1:44.65

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Sanchez JAC 1:19.78, 2. Reisig 1:21.47, 3. Flint 1:24.94, 4. Selley 1:37.84

400 Yard Freestyle: 1. Lander A (Duncan E Anderson, Johnson, K Anderson) 4:06.90, 3. Lander B (Brinda, Clancy, Flint, Plaisted) 4:49.29

Diving (11 dives): 1. Mendez JAC 317.40, 4. Shearin 259.35