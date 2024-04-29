WhatsHappening: ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

(Fremont County, WY)—Post Offices across the Nation are participating in the Stamp Out Hunger initiative on Saturday, May 11.

A Riverton letter carrier came to County 10 in hopes of spreading the word and generating more participation this year.

To participate, fill a bag with healthy, non-perishable food items and place it by your mailbox that Saturday for your letter carrier to pick up and deliver to the food bank.

Advertisement

Great options include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods.

The letter carrier also told County 10 that you could drop-off the bag at the Post Office Annex, 1307 W Main St. in Riverton.

For more information, call your local Post Office.