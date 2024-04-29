More

    #WhatsHappening: ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

    #whatshappening
    #whatshappening
    (Stock Photo)

    (Fremont County, WY)—Post Offices across the Nation are participating in the Stamp Out Hunger initiative on Saturday, May 11.

    A Riverton letter carrier came to County 10 in hopes of spreading the word and generating more participation this year.

    To participate, fill a bag with healthy, non-perishable food items and place it by your mailbox that Saturday for your letter carrier to pick up and deliver to the food bank.

    Advertisement

    Great options include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods.

    The letter carrier also told County 10 that you could drop-off the bag at the Post Office Annex, 1307 W Main St. in Riverton.

    For more information, call your local Post Office.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.