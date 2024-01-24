Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Jayla Dickinson

Jayla Dickinson is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Junior High Volleyball and Basketball.

Jayla was nominated by Mr. Wood and Mr. Nelson:

Jayla is a person who is naturally a leader in our PE classes. She strives for perfection and when things come up that are hard she puts in the time and effort to get better at these things. I believe a lot of students look up to her because of how hard she works and she is kind to everyone. She is always paying attention to detail and shows up to class prepared. She is going to do some amazing things in her future! (Mr. Wood)

Jayla is one of the most deserving students for student of the week. She encompasses everything a top scholar should be: positive, hard working, and problem solving. She comes in and day after day performs to the best of her ability and focuses on what she can learn. (Mr. Nelson)

Jayla’s favorite subject in school is History because it teaches her new things she has never learned. She says her school is special because they are a big family who always look out for each other. Go Wranglers!

Jayla is the daughter of Jeanne and Joey Dickinson.