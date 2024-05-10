In loving memory, Karen Burgman

Karen M. Burgman, a cherished resident of Dubois, Wyoming, passed away on March 29, 2024, in Price, Utah, at the age 76. She was born on August 11, 1947, in Boulder, Colorado, to Lela Adams (Githens) and Charles Sherman. She was raised by her mother Lela and step-father Bill Adams of Worland Wyoming.

Karen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Burgman, and her grandson Ethan Marple, and Nathan Marple and her great grandson Kashton Sloan. Karen is survived by her brother, Ted Adams, her sister, Peggy Houser, her daughters, Amy Sudbrock and Kimberly Flagler, her son, Troy Eastwood, and her cherished grandchildren, Heather Eastwood, Kayla Bailon, Luella Marple, Jessica Flagler-Gelety, and Jennifer Morgan. Additionally, Karen leaves behind twelve grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life.

Karen dedicated herself to caring for others, working as a Certified Nurses Assistant and later in a Bakery. She retired in 2014, having touched the lives of many through her compassion and dedicated hard work.

Outside of her professional life, Karen found great pleasure in her hobbies. She had a talent for decorating cakes, which brought smiles to countless faces. She also enjoyed thrifting and crafting.

Karen will be remembered for her kind heart, her gentle spirit, and her unwavering love for her family. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, generosity, and love that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.