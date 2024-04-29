In loving memory, Alphia Antelope

Alphia Antelope, 78, of Ethete, Wyoming died on April 25, 2024 at Morning Star Care Center in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She was born September 15, 1945 to William Wheeler and Edith Grasshopper Wheeler. While growing up she lived with her parents and siblings in Geary, Oklahoma until they permanently moved to The Wind River Indian Reservation in Ethete, Wyoming. She had 3 children with the late Chauncey James Friday, Sr – Chauncey James Friday Jr, Julia E. Antelope and Marvin G. Friday.

She was a homemaker for most of her life but she did serve as a House Parent at St. Michaels Mission, with her husband Kenneth Antelope, and they were both foster parents. She loved getting together with family for picnics, birthday parties, and celebrations. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also liked going to the casino with her siblings, watching pow-wows, and was especially proud of her grandchildren’s accomplishments. She loved listening to country music and listening to Jim Felix and Johnny Curtis – native gospel.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday May 1st, 2024 at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wyoming. Visitation will be at 7:00PM Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wyoming. Officiating the wake will be Roxanne Friday, Todd Trosper will officiate the funeral.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Antelope; parents, William Wheeler and Edith Grasshopper Wheeler; son, Marvin G. Friday; sisters, Carolyn Makeshine, Rebecca Varela, Velma Rhodes; brother, William “Billy” Wheeler, Lawrence (Gloria) Wheeler; uncles, Ralph Grasshopper, Clifford Grasshopper, Jimmy Chavez; aunts, Julia Grasshopper, Mary Smith; grandparents, Esau and Nanny Grasshopper; nephew, Curtis Wheeler Sr.; niece, Dawn Wheeler; and grandfather, Chief Yellowcalf.

Alphia is survived by her children, Julia E. (Loren) Antelope, Chauncey J. Friday Jr; sisters, Regina Antelope, Evette Kilcrease, Jeanette Fresquez, Merl Haas, Suzanna Wallowingbull, Betsi Wallowingbull; grandchildren, Steven James (Angel) Antelope, Morgan Fae Bell, Colette Antelope, Lauren (Kevin) Antelope, Jada Antelope, Dustin Friday, Dennis Posey, Deanna (John) Bacon; great-grandchildren, Lakota Bell, Hunter Bell, Ricochet Baldeagle, Korbin Baldeagle, Ocean Lane Antelope, Emery Byers, Dallas Redstar, Hazel Bacon, Kyler Bacon, Donovan Posey, Kashton Posey, Antone Posey, Atticus Hereford, Lovely Morning Sky Posey.

