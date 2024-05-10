Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Ridge Lock & Wyatt Pieracini

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Ridge Lock, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Ridge is an AMAZING Cougar! He is always doing his job and is a kind friend. Ridge loves to learn and shows me that he enjoys being here at Gannett Peak! I am very proud of Ridge and am very lucky to be his teacher!

Wyatt Pieracini, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Wyatt is a hard worker. He works hard and gives 110% to activities even when they are difficult for him. Wyatt is incredibly funny and is always making our class laugh. He is friendly and has a great imagination which he uses often when playing games at recess. Wyatt loves anything and everything police related and loves to write staff and classmates “tickets” for things they are doing. Way to go Wyatt and keep up the hard work.

