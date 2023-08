(Fremont County, WY) – The Youth Flash Fiction deadline is tomorrow, August 30, for the annual Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival.

Your work will be published in a bound book, and is eligible to win cash prizes.

Participants must be in grades 4-12, and are required to submit an original work of fiction 1000 words or less.

Advertisement

Get your entry forms at www.bookmarkedfestival.com/youth-flash-fiction-contest and be sure to get them turned in ASAP!