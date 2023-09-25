‘You’re not alone;’ 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised funds, awareness this weekend

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held in Lander’s City Park this past weekend on Saturday, September 23, where dozens of participants walked to raise awareness and donate funds to help end Alzheimer’s Disease. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Walkers were divided into three groups; Individuals, Teams and Companies. You can see the list of participants and how much was raised from each group here.

Speakers for the day included Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter President Debra Antista-Bianchi, John Martin (primary sponsor from A.D. Martin Lumber), and event co-organizer/Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter Development Manager Robin McIntyre.

Antista-Bianchi, a Veteran, reminded those in attendance of the underlying theme of the Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter; “You’re not alone.”

“We really mean that with our whole heart,” Antista-Bianchi continued before thanking the local crew, the 24-hour helpline operators, and the community partners/sponsors.

McIntyre was the next to speak, and shared why the Walk to End Alzheimer’s hits close to home with her.

“We all have our why, we all have a reason why we walk. I walk so future generations don’t have to,” McIntyre stated before sharing that she has lost 11 family members to the disease, all before the age of 60, and that she herself is only five years away from the age where she might begin to show symptoms of early onset Alzheimer’s.

“This is a terrifying disease, and truthfully and honestly a path that I’m not willing to go down,” McIntyre added before encouraging those in attendance to share their “whys” as well.

Following McIntyre was the Promise Garden Ceremony, conducted by Martin, who explained the significance of each flower color that was given out.

Orange flowers represented basic support of the cause, purple flowers represented those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow flowers were for those who support or care for someone living with Alzheimer’s, and blue flowers were for those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

“With this colorful display of determination, I am confident that one day that we will add a flower to this garden, a white flower. The white flower represents the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful addition to our garden?” Martin asked to cheers from the crowd.

“Until that day happens, we must not back down, and must continue to lead the way. Because together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Who’s ready to lead the way?” Martin asked once again to cheers from the crowd.

After the Promise Garden Ceremony, it was time for the official walk.

Check out some more photos from the event below! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10