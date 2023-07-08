Your 2023 Lander Pioneer Days Parade winners are…

(Lander, WY) – The Pioneer Day’s 129th Pageant of the Old West Parade float winners have been announced, and the official Best of Show winner for 2023 is Friends of South Pass!

You can watch the full parade to see their float and check out some more photos from the 4th right here.

Below are the other winners based on the category (the accompanying number signifies the float’s parade order).

Native American

1. #13 Northern Arapahoe Pow Wow Royalty 2. #84 Eastern Shoshone Indian Princess

3. #64 Michaelyn Bear ES Indian Days Queen

Patriotic/Color Guard

1. #1 VFW Post 954

2. #2 American Legion Don Stough Post #683

3. #3 Friday Truan Detachment #683

Bands

1. #35 The Tinderwoods Band

2. #72 Todd Wurth Farmer’s Insurance BF Enterprises

Floats

1. #25 Wind River Food Sovereignty Project

2. #36 Wind River Hotel and Casino

3. #63 Eagle Bronze

Horsedrawn

1. #14 State Farm

2. #32 Wyoming.com

Miscellaneous

1. #10 Lander Volunteer Fire Department

2. #88 Mountain Rescue Team

3. #33 Shoshone National Forest

Mounted

1. #23 Cross T Ranch

2. #31 Fremont County Fair Royalty

Antique / Classic Farm Equipment

1. #46 Lukas Fidler

2. #47 Ben Hickock

3. #48 Ben Hickock

Vintage/Antique Vehicle

1. #27 1958 Willeys Jeep

2. #19 Wyoming Life Resource Center Train

3. #26 Donald Sell 1929 Ford Model A Coupe

Classic/New Vehicle

1. #74 Wyoming Mini Trucks

2. #49 Andy Jacobsen

3. #42 Pizza Hut Truck

Historical

1. #65 Friends of South Pass

2. #17 Lander Shrine Club

3. #21 Gary Higgins Mormon Hand Carts