Young entrepreneur opens boutique in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Local 6th grader Halle Saltsgaver is behind the new little shop inside Mirror Image Salon called beYOUtiful Boutique. This young entrepreneur sells skincare, clothing, candles and more at her store.

Now with school back in session, mom Alyssa shared they plan to do pop-up nights where they will be open for a few hours once a month or so. The first one will be on Thursday, September 1 from 4-6 pm. This pop-up will feature some fall merchandise and game-day Riverton Wolverine clothing. h/t Alyssa Saltsgaver

When asked how this all began, Halle shared her brother had a summer job, and she wanted to have a job too. Now, it’s grown into something that they will probably keep going, Alyssa noted.

They had the grand opening on June 15, and during the summer, Halle had store hours and would sit down at the shop where her mom is also an esthetician.

“It’s kind of just been a really fun thing for the two of us, actually, that we didn’t really expect,” Alyssa said.