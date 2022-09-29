You think suicide doesn’t affect you? Think again.

Each week in September as we observed National Suicide Prevention Month, we highlighted a different demographic that is at high risk for suicide. The truth is suicide does not discriminate; it is a leading cause of death among all Americans.

It could be a neighbor, a friend, a family member, your child’s schoolmate…the list goes on. When a suicide happens in a small community, it affects everyone in one way or another. YOU can help by sharing this post, talking to a friend, or simply spreading the message that help is out there. Throughout the county, we can help promote suicide awareness together.

According to Tauna Groomsmith, CPS of the Fremont County Prevention Program, “There’s only so much the Coalition can do to prevent suicide. True prevention begins in the home, in the workplace, and with our friends and family.”

Here are some things you can do:

Look towards the different sources of strength that can help deal with suicidal thoughts and suicide prevention.

Hold your loved ones close, listen, and be aware of the warning signs. Many people who find themselves in a suicide crisis can and do recover. Suicide can be prevented; you can help.

For resources in Fremont County and nationwide, click here.