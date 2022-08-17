You are never alone – Suicide Prevention Month activities in Fremont County

National Suicide Prevention Month is right around the corner and with that comes special events to provide education, solution and support to anyone dealing with mental illness.

On Thursday, September 8th, Fremont Counseling in Lander and Riverton will be having a Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Day event.

8:30 AM – Noon

Fremont Counseling Services

1110 Major Ave., Riverton

1:00 – 4:30 PM

Fremont Counseling Services

748 Main Street, Lander

This event includes:

15-minute Mindfulness / Relaxation / Calming Exercises will be offered every 30 minutes at each event

30-minute exercise sessions will be offered at 10:00 AM in Riverton and at 3:00 PM in Lander

Learn natural techniques to help calm your anxiety and depression

Screenings will be available for depression and anxiety

Mental Health Clinicians will be available for short consultations

This is a great way to get a glimpse into the world of counseling and see what may help you. And it’s FREE!

“We hope this event will raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention in our communities,” stated Becky Parker, Clinical Director at Fremont Counseling Service.

Always remember, when you’re struggling and in crisis, call or text 988, and a trained counselor will listen, support, and share resources with you. You don’t need to go through this alone!

White Buffalo Recovery Center will be celebrating Recovery Month with the 2022 Recovery Celebration on September 1st and 2nd. The celebration will be held in St. Stephens, Wyoming in the field in front of the church.

Join them for recovery speakers, food, crafts, culture, and a sense of love, hope, happiness and humor. Call 851-0789 or 856-0478 for more information.

Together we can bring more awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. These events are for anyone, not just those who are struggling. It’s equally important for anyone who may be a support to someone else or who may want to learn how to be that support.

For more information and local resources, click here.