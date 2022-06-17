Yellowbear signed with Haskell Thursday

(St. Stephens, WY) – Consualo Yellowbear signed her letter of intent to run cross country and track at Haskell Indian Nations University last night, June 16 with friends and family in attendance.

Consualo shared she plans to study community health and is most looking forward to being away from the reservation.

As for the upcoming runners, she said to “keep pushing and not give up no matter what life throws at you.”

Coach Charlie Oldman was thankful for everyone in attendance. Consualo is his second athlete to sign with a college since he became a coach four years ago.

With everything going on he is glad something positive can come of it and show the next generation that they can accomplish things, he noted.

“I’m happy for her. I know she’ll do good with her studies and on the field. She’s got a bright future ahead of her. As a coach, I’m very proud.”

In the end, the reason the coaches and parents all do this is for the students, he continued.

“She’ll do good no matter what she sets her mind to.”