WYSSAR Patriot Chest on display at Riverton Library

(Riverton, WY) – During the month of November 2022, the Riverton Branch Library is graciously displaying the Patriot Chest of the Wyoming Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. A case at the library is dedicated to public display of reproduction artifacts from American colonial times. This is part of a program sponsored by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Since 1889, the NSSAR has served as a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and promoting education to our future generations. As one of the largest male heritage societies in the country, SAR boasts tens of thousands of active members in over 550 chapters across the United States and internationally. Detail of reproduction household artifacts. (h/t Karl Falken)

The SAR Patriot Chest Program is an interactive presentation, intended to complement Elementary and Middle School lesson plans on the Revolutionary War and Colonial Period of American History. The program’s purpose is to bring that history alive, while providing students with a sense of the times and appreciation of the Patriot men and women who helped bid the foundation of our free nation. Each state society is expected to create and maintain a Patriot Chest. The one for Wyoming was created by the Wind River Chapter, based in Fremont County.

Advertisement

“The library’s patrons have been interested in and curious about the SAR’s display on the American Revolution,” observed Adult Lead Librarian, Tanner Miller. “They especially like the items that relate to the details of colonial life.”

Accompanying the patriot chest are reproductions of a continental army uniform and a colonial militia uniform. The former was made by the late Rick Haven of Crescent City, Florida and the latter was made in Casper, Wyoming by seamstress, Alison Youngberg, of Casper, Wyoming. Both are hand-sewn, museum-quality reproductions! Detail of continental army uniform (h/t Karl Falken) Detail of militia uniform (h/t Karl Falken)

While the contents of the Patriot Chest are behind glass, there are two colonial-era costumes that library patrons may try on and take pictures of. One is for a typical British Redcoat and the other for a colonist. The two costumes are part of a larger collection donated to the chapter by Don and Laural Chambers of Lander. The latter two costumes could be worn by children and adventurous adults for photo opportunities. The intent of the display is to promote living history, demonstrated to be a particularly effective way to inspire an interest in historical subjects. Costume for library patron use (h/t Karl Falken)

“I think the patriot chest display, especially the uniforms, were awesome!” exclaimed Noah Simpson of Lander when he saw the display there earlier this year. “I wish I had something like that myself. I hope to get involved in living history someday.”

Advertisement

Overall, the exhibit is intended to coincide with other Veterans Day celebrations in the area and to honor those that have served in the armed forces to secure our God-given liberties. It reminds us and connects us to the people who were essential to the founding of America and contributed to making this, the greatest of all nations. Overall picture of display (h/t Karl Falken)