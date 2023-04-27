WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center Executive Director announces resignation

(Riverton, WY) – Sam Tower, Executive Director of the WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center, announced on April 17th his resignation from the position.

Tower and his family moved to Riverton last year from Idaho upon his retirement from the Police force. In the years’ time Tower served as Executive Director, many significant changes and developments happened at the newly formed WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center – the biggest change being the acquirement of the Wind River Heritage Center.

The WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center has officially made the move and is open and operating from the Wind River Heritage Center building located at 1075 S Federal in Riverton.

“We are honored with the task of continuing the operations at the Wind River Heritage Center and are thrilled with the placement of our new Chamber & Visitor’s Center offices. This space offers visitors and the community a great welcome to our city with ample parking,” says Chamber President, Bethany Baldes. She added, “We will announce the dates shortly for our Open House event.”

Baldes said Tower has been instrumental in helping continue and further implement their strategic plan. It was just last year that the Riverton Ambassadors and the Riverton Chamber of Commerce merged to form the WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center and announced the development of their new community website, WyRiverton.com.

While the website has been a priority, the development for value added services for members has also been at the forefront. Tower and the board prioritized community events, TAD management and training programs over the past several quarters and feel confident about the direction they are heading.

“We are deeply appreciative of Sam’s contributions to the Chamber & Visitor’s Center during his time with us, said Amanda Henry, membership chair of the WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center. “His commitment to our community and vision has helped us push forward on the many great changes we are rolling out for both our members and visitors.”

While Tower’s absence will be felt, the WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center board is positive that they’ve created an excellent place for a new leader to enhance both the position and community.

The board will be opening up the position for hire soon. In the meantime, the WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center will operate as normal with the assistance of the working board and their right-hand man, WyRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center Administrator, Collin Crippen.