WyoStrong: Wyoming Highway Patrol Association recognized locals in June

(Lander, WY) – In June, the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association recognized members of Fremont County law enforcement and civilians for their role in caring for a WHP Trooper, who was shot during a traffic stop on Sinks Canyon Road on June 25, 2021.

Among those recognized was Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bruce Erlandson, who received the Luke Schauland Medal of Life. In addition, Meritorious Conduct Awards were given to WHP Trooper Dan Eggli, WHP Trooper Jason Ramsey, Nicole Ramsey, and Christa Hauser.

(L-R) Christa Hauser, Trooper Ramsey & Nicole Ramsey all receive their award (h/t Lt. Travis Hauser)

From applying the tourniquet to stop the bleeding on the scene to daily bandage changes and house chores, this group of award recipients made sure the Trooper was taken care of and had everything he needed on a daily basis.

The Luke Schauland Medal of Life is presented to any person who, because of quick, direct action, saves the life of any person who most certainly would have expired had the recipient not acted with skill and urgency.

The Meritorious Conduct Award is presented to any Wyoming Highway Patrol employee who, in any unusual or unique incident, performs at a level deserving of peer group recognition, and, in the event of any other person not attached to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, performs above and beyond any level which would be expected of a civilian volunteer.