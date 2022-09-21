WyoStrong: Community raises over $15k for Kora Toups at benefit dinner

#Wyostrong stories, brought to you by Wyoming Community Bank, highlight Wyoming perseverance, ingenuity, creativity, and resilience.

(Lander WY) – Cloudy skies broke and the sun shone through at the September 16 benefit dinner for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while riding her bike to school on August 30, and hundreds of folks turned up to show their support at the event held at Drill Field in Lander City Park, where just over $15,000 was raised. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The tragic incident has sparked much community action, and has even gotten some statewide recognition in pedestrian safety efforts.

Now, after numerous operations and many more to come, folks in Lander are stepping up to help pay for those surgeries and expenses.

According to organizer Billie Dighton, a co-worker of Kora’s mother Jessica, the total amount raised at the Friday benefit is an estimated $15,500.

“We were not expecting that big of a turnout,” Dighton told County 10 before adding that it was “overwhelming seeing that many people.”

“It’s amazing seeing the community come together like this.”

Dighton went on to thank Michelle Motherway and Mr. D's, Safeway, Dan and Janelle Hahn for cooking and serving the food, the band Nightfire for performing at the dinner, all the folks who donated items for the raffle and silent auctions, and everyone else who donated their time and efforts. Nightfire. Lander City Councilman and firefighter Dan Hahn smoked and served the pork for the benefit dinner.



In addition to the benefit dinner, there are two more upcoming fundraising opportunities for Kora and her family.

Tomorrow night, Awaken Fitness and Wellness is partnering with the Lander Chamber of Commerce for Business After Hours, which will take place at Awaken Fitness (located at 1255 Main Street in Lander).