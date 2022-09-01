Wyoming’s staggering suicide rate featured on national news [VIDEO]

Jerrad Anderson
(Wyoming) – Wyoming has consistently ranked as the state with the highest suicide rate in the country, per capita.

ABC News recently featured Wyoming’s suicide problems and the efforts that are in place to assist those who are in need of help.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. For a list of available resources in Fremont County, click here.

Those in need of help can contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 (text), 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or on the 988 Chat page. The toll-free confidential Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

