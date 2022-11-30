Wyoming’s K-12 fall enrollment decreased in 2022

(Fremont County, WY) – Overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. In a review of the data, 28 school districts had a dip in enrollment, 19 increased in size, and one district had no change.

Locally, Fremont County School District #25 had the biggest change by gaining 39 students this year. Fremont #21 had the largest decrease in enrollment by 34 students. Fremont #1, #14, and #6 also saw decreases. Fremont #38, #24, and #2 saw increases.

This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on October 1, 2022. The agency does not collect numbers of students enrolled in home or private school environments.

Advertisement