    (Wyoming) – Wyoming’s favorite rom-com is Bridget Jones’s Diary, according to a study by Looper.

    Hugh Grant plays the handsome Daniel Cleaver in this modern take on Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice,” the central love story is really between Bridget (Renée Zellweger) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

    Bridget Jones’s Diary took the top spot in Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Wyoming.

    According to the study, these are Wyoming’s top 10 favorite rom-com movies, ranked by popularity:

    1.  Bridget Jones’s Diary
    2. 10 Things I Hate About You
    3. The Holiday 
    4. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
    5. Notting Hill
    6. The Proposal
    7. Pretty Woman
    8. Crazy, Stupid, Love.
    9. Love Actually
    10. When Harry Met Sally…
    h/t Looper
