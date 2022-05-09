Wyoming Women’s March – Lander joined national rallies opposing leaked documents revealing possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned

(Lander, WY) – On Tuesday, May 3rd, a draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was reportedly leaked, which revealed that a majority of members of the Supreme Court were unofficially in favor of striking down Roe v. Wade.

It was later reported by the New York Times that “The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that a leaked draft ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was authentic but not final,” and that “a final decision is not expected to be issued until June or early July.”

Following news of the leaked documents, folks across the nation rallied at their local courthouses on Tuesday, May 3rd in defiance to the potential decision.

Women’s March, a national group whose mission is to “harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change,” sent out the following call to action.

“On Tuesday, May 3 at 5pm, local time, we’re calling on Women’s March supporters across the country to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square.

“We’re showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it.

“These rapid actions are in response to the reports that right-wing justices are planning to completely overturn Roe. We’ll show up on Tuesday — and keep showing up in larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.“

The local Lander chapter of the Women’s March, Wyoming Women’s March – Lander, joined the national call, taking to the Fremont County Courthouse at 5pm that same day.

Cristina Gonzalez, rally attendee, organizer and Wyoming Women’s March – Lander member, led the crowd in various cheers and chants in support of abortion justice and opposition toward the leaked draft, as dozens of vehicles honked in support while driving by.

Gonzalez equated the ability for women to recieve safe, legal abortions, to having anxiety medication on hand in the event of an anxiety attack.

“I don’t use it everyday, I may not use it in over a year, but in case I do have an anxiety attack, I have that bottle. I don’t need an abortion today, I don’t need an abortion tomorrow, but if something should happen, I have that piece of healthcare in my back pocket.”

“If you take that away from me or any other uterus-carrying individual, you’re taking away healthcare,” Gonzalez continued. “You’re taking away something that’s essential to a productive life. It’s unacceptable.”

Other attendees echoed Gonzalez’s sentiments, adding that overturning Roe v. Wade will “inevitably result in unsafe abortions” that could potentially do more harm to those involved than if they had safe, legal means.

As stated above, the final official decision as to whether Roe v. Wade will be overturned will not be issued until June or early July.