Wyoming woman killed in October 5 rollover near La Barge

(Lincoln County, WY) – On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old La Barge resident Gina C. Bailey.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the one-vehicle rollover around 2:30 PM.

The report states Bailey was headed west on County Road 315 when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left.

Bailey steered back onto the road before leaving the left side of the roadway, colliding with a metal culvert and overturning.

The report indicates Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.



This is the 95th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 104 in 2020, and 127 in 2019 to date.

