Wyoming wildlife regulations reminder: May 15th meeting on fishing regulations and gray wolf hunting

(Lander, WY)- Every year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department hosts a meeting to discuss fishing regulations and gray wolf hunting. Scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. in Lander, at the Lander Game and Fish Regional Office, this event presents a pivotal opportunity for the public to voice their opinions and contribute to the shaping of wildlife management policies in the state.

What to Remember:

Time: 6 p.m.

City: Lander

6 p.m. City: Lander

Topics: Fishing Regulations and Gray Wolf Hunting

Lander Game and Fish Regional Office Topics: Fishing Regulations and Gray Wolf Hunting

Why It Matters: In a short podcast episode, Wyoming Game and Fish’s Rene Schell offers a quick reminder about the upcoming meeting and its importance for Wyoming’s wildlife. Tune in for a brief overview and insights into what to expect.

Again the meeting is happening on May 15th on fishing regulations and gray wolf hunting. It’s crucial for citizens to actively participate and advocate for policies that prioritize the long-term health and sustainability of the state’s wildlife.