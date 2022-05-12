Wyoming Weapons Collectors presents the 32nd Annual Gun Show

Wyoming Weapons Collectors would like to invite you the the 32nd Annual Original Memorial Day Weekend Gun show! The Gun show is happening May 28th & 29th at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Public Show Hours

Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm and Sunday, 9:00am – 3:00pm.

Admission: $6.00, children 12 & under free when accompanied by an adult.

Exhibitor’s Hours

Set-up: Friday, 1:00pm – 9:00pm and Saturday, 7:00am- 8:30am

Saturday at 5:30 PM W.W.C. Members & Dealers Hospitality & Buffet.

Exhibitors must abide by all Federal and State Gun Laws and Local Show Rules (For emergencies or last minute cancellations call (307) 742-4630 and leave a message)

Trade Tables:

$50.00 – Members

$65.00 – Non-Members

No tables reserved without deposit.

No cancellations with refund after May 10, 2022