Wyoming unveils mental health public awareness campaign partnering with State Parks

(Cheyenne, WY) – With warming temperatures arriving and Wyoming State Park usage increasing, the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention is making sure Wyoming State Park users know how to reach out for mental health support, if needed.

A public messaging campaign, “You Matter” has been launched in Wyoming State Parks, featuring information on how to reach out for help via phone (1-800-273-TALK) or text (741741). The numbers connect to a statewide hotline. The campaign includes informational posters that have been distributed at Wyoming state parks and historic sites through a partnership with Wyoming State Parks and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The mental health benefits of spending time outdoors are well documented, as are the mental health benefits of exercise. The public education effort is one way of elevating park visitors’ awareness about the importance of self care, along with resources about how to seek assistance.

“More can be done and we are actively engaged in this area, but I’m glad to see this effort underway,” Governor Gordon said. “It’s my goal for this partnership to highlight how our state parks can be used to support the mental health and wellbeing of our citizens, and to provide another avenue to let visitors know that assistance is available. Wyoming is a beautiful state and getting outdoors can be an important way to find comfort.”

“We are proud to partner with a great team and we know that the program will be successful in raising awareness,” said Darin Westby, Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.

Wyoming is one of 35 states taking part in the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention, a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs to develop and implement state-wide suicide prevention best practices for service members, veterans, and their families.

More information on community-based suicide prevention resources in Wyoming can be found here.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line

