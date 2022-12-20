Wyoming unemployment rose to 3.6% in November 2022

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was considerably lower than its November 2021 level of 4.0% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 15 counties, rose in five counties, and remained unchanged in three counties. Fremont County rose from 3.4% to 3.5% in November.

Weston County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1% in November. It was followed by Converse County at 2.3%, Hot Springs County at 2.4%, and Crook County at 2.4%. The highest unemployment rates occurred in Teton County at 3.8%, and Natrona, Sublette, and Sweetwater counties (each at 3.6%).

h/t Research & Planning

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 278,400 in November 2021 to 283,800 in November 2022, an increase of 5,400 jobs (1.9%).

Research & Planning has scheduled the December unemployment news release for January 25, 2023.