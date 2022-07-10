Wyoming State Parks to host inaugural BioBlitz in the Park July 15-17

(Lander, WY) – From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor recreationalists to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity. Help us collect plant, fungi, and animal information during the weekend of July 15-17. Information gathered at the BioBlitz will help scientists better understand how your state park or historic site acts as a vital habitat for a variety of species.

The BioBlitz is an opportunity for the public to team up with park personnel to search for and document as many plants and animals as they can while submitting their findings on the iNaturalist app. Participants of all ages and interests are welcome. No experience needed, only a willingness to learn and have fun. All ages are welcome. Dress appropriately for being active outdoors and bring plenty of water and a snack. Note: no plants or animals will be harmed, just photographed.

Participating sites include Bear River State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park, Curt Gowdy State Park, Keyhole State Park, Seminoe State Park, Sinks Canyon State Park, and Medicine Lodge. For additional information on Bioblitz in the Park, please visit your State Park’s or Historic Site’s Facebook page.