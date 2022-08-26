Wyoming State Parks accepting 2023 LWCF grant applications

The Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources is accepting applications for 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants.

In 2022, nearly $2.3 million in federal funding was approved for six Wyoming grants matched in local funds for public outdoor recreation projects. A similar amount is available for 2023.

Historically, LWCF grants have helped provide playgrounds, baseball fields, campsites, rodeo grounds, city parks, and other recreational facilities. Earlier this year, grants were awarded to help provide trail kiosks on Casper Mountain, build the Robertson Hills Neighborhood Park in Mills, build a splash park in Moorcroft, add a restroom to Cheyenne’s Saddle Ridge Park, expand the Kendrick Park pool in Sheridan, and replace a city swimming pool in Gillette.

Application materials and guidance are available online here.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is America’s most important conservation program,” Wyoming State Parks Grant Manager Louisa Lopez said. “It is funded from the federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf pursuant to the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act and appropriated by Congress. This important funding provides communities an opportunity to enhance and enrich their residents with recreation facilities they may not be able to provide.”

Administered by the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, since its inception, the program has funded more than 900 recreational projects throughout Wyoming, located on approximately 414 properties, totaling nearly $40 million.

Applicants must be a municipality, county, school district, or recreation district. The federally funded grants need to be matched with local cash or in-kind funds. LWCF-funded project sites are maintained for public outdoor recreation for perpetuity.

LWCF grant applications are due no later than November 30, 2023.

For additional information, please contact Grants Specialist Janet Jares at [email protected] or Grants Manager Louisa Lopez at [email protected].