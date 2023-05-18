Wyoming State Mathematics Contest at CWC hosts 154 students

Sponsored by Central Wyoming College

The CWC Math Department hosted the annual Wyoming State Mathematics Contest on Thursday, May 11th for 154 local middle school and high school students. Students enjoyed visiting the CWC campus, solving challenging math problems, and eating pizza.

“We enjoy meeting students and sharing our love of mathematics,” said Mike Bostick, Professor of Mathematics at CWC.

Central Wyoming College’s mathematics program is characterized by a balance between theory and application. Appropriate technology is integrated at all levels of the curriculum. Employment in math occupations is projected to grow 28% from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for most occupations, resulting in about 42,900 new jobs. Businesses need mathematicians to analyze the increasing volume of digital and electronic data.

The top scores are listed below.

7th Grade
PlaceFirst NameLast NameSchoolGradeScore
1CarterCromRiverton Middle School7490
2KeiraHouseRiverton Middle School7440
3KaitlynBowerRiverton Middle School7425
3KapriMillerRiverton Middle School7425
5MasonHilyardRiverton Middle School7415
6JaredDeClercqRiverton Middle School7400
7LarissaMyers Lander Middle School7385
8DorothyJensenLander Middle School7375
9EverettCopelandLander Middle School7365
10BlakeOngLander Middle School7350
8th grade
PlaceFirst NameLast NameSchoolGradeScore
1PorterOlsonRiverton Middle School8555
2SealeyJohnsonRiverton Middle School8500
3MadisonMillsShoshoni School8495
4PaytonLarsenRiverton Middle School8485
5MadisonGardnerShoshoni School8475
6TeterHovanderRiverton Middle School8460
7Alexander JohnsonRiverton Middle School8435
8TristanGuthrieRiverton Middle School8430
9NickHallRiverton Middle School8420
9CiraHamptonLander Middle School8420
9-10th grade
PlaceFirst NameLast NameSchoolGradeScore
1AlexBrownShoshoni High School10585
2MeganNygenRiverton High School10540
3BraydenGroenkeLander Valley High School10515
4HaydenHardingRiverton High School10490
5MaddisonMayhewRiverton High School9450
6HarmonyHardmanFremont County Christian Homeschool Fellowship9400
7DominickWeigelLander Valley High School9360
8LandonKasperShoshoni High School10355
9AlandraFrenchLander Valley High School10350
10MichaelWilczewskiShoshoni High School9335
11-12th grade
PlaceFirst NameLast NameSchoolGradeScore
1FelicityOlssonLander Valley High School11670
2EmilyAndersonLander Valley High School11470
3TuckerJensenWind River High School12365
4CalderJohnsonWind River High School12350
5CoraRemacleWind River High School11320
6JayceeHerbertWind River High School12300
7KCGibsonWind River High School12280
8HunterWalkerWind River High School12275
9ClaireLaneLander Valley High School12255
10James DechertFremont County Christian Homeschool Fellowship11250

The top scores at our local event have been sent to the state level and awards for the top placers in the state are forthcoming. 

