Wyoming State Mathematics Contest at CWC hosts 154 students

The CWC Math Department hosted the annual Wyoming State Mathematics Contest on Thursday, May 11th for 154 local middle school and high school students. Students enjoyed visiting the CWC campus, solving challenging math problems, and eating pizza.

“We enjoy meeting students and sharing our love of mathematics,” said Mike Bostick, Professor of Mathematics at CWC.

Central Wyoming College’s mathematics program is characterized by a balance between theory and application. Appropriate technology is integrated at all levels of the curriculum. Employment in math occupations is projected to grow 28% from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for most occupations, resulting in about 42,900 new jobs. Businesses need mathematicians to analyze the increasing volume of digital and electronic data.

The top scores are listed below. 7th Grade Place First Name Last Name School Grade Score 1 Carter Crom Riverton Middle School 7 490 2 Keira House Riverton Middle School 7 440 3 Kaitlyn Bower Riverton Middle School 7 425 3 Kapri Miller Riverton Middle School 7 425 5 Mason Hilyard Riverton Middle School 7 415 6 Jared DeClercq Riverton Middle School 7 400 7 Larissa Myers Lander Middle School 7 385 8 Dorothy Jensen Lander Middle School 7 375 9 Everett Copeland Lander Middle School 7 365 10 Blake Ong Lander Middle School 7 350 8th grade Place First Name Last Name School Grade Score 1 Porter Olson Riverton Middle School 8 555 2 Sealey Johnson Riverton Middle School 8 500 3 Madison Mills Shoshoni School 8 495 4 Payton Larsen Riverton Middle School 8 485 5 Madison Gardner Shoshoni School 8 475 6 Teter Hovander Riverton Middle School 8 460 7 Alexander Johnson Riverton Middle School 8 435 8 Tristan Guthrie Riverton Middle School 8 430 9 Nick Hall Riverton Middle School 8 420 9 Cira Hampton Lander Middle School 8 420 9-10th grade Place First Name Last Name School Grade Score 1 Alex Brown Shoshoni High School 10 585 2 Megan Nygen Riverton High School 10 540 3 Brayden Groenke Lander Valley High School 10 515 4 Hayden Harding Riverton High School 10 490 5 Maddison Mayhew Riverton High School 9 450 6 Harmony Hardman Fremont County Christian Homeschool Fellowship 9 400 7 Dominick Weigel Lander Valley High School 9 360 8 Landon Kasper Shoshoni High School 10 355 9 Alandra French Lander Valley High School 10 350 10 Michael Wilczewski Shoshoni High School 9 335 11-12th grade Place First Name Last Name School Grade Score 1 Felicity Olsson Lander Valley High School 11 670 2 Emily Anderson Lander Valley High School 11 470 3 Tucker Jensen Wind River High School 12 365 4 Calder Johnson Wind River High School 12 350 5 Cora Remacle Wind River High School 11 320 6 Jaycee Herbert Wind River High School 12 300 7 KC Gibson Wind River High School 12 280 8 Hunter Walker Wind River High School 12 275 9 Claire Lane Lander Valley High School 12 255 10 James Dechert Fremont County Christian Homeschool Fellowship 11 250

The top scores at our local event have been sent to the state level and awards for the top placers in the state are forthcoming.