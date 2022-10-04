Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half staff on October 7

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton and Fremont Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law.

Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away on September 21, 2022.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at three locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Teton and Fremont Counties. Other flags should remain at full-staff.

