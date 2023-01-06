Wyoming State Flag ordered to half-staff at Capitol, Fremont County on January 9

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, January 9, 2023, in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr.

Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1967-1971 and served as chairman of the House Revenue Committee. He passed away on January 2, 2023.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Fremont County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.

