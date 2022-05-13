Wyoming Resilience Research Project

Greetings! As a resident of Wyoming, you are invited to participate in the UW Profiles in Wyoming Resilience Project survey about your unique experience of barriers and opportunities to academic achievement, employment opportunities, and community resilience! This survey takes less than 10 minutes and will ask you to share photos and a description of what each photo means to you.

Three reasons to participate:

A chance at 1 of 20 Amazon $50 gift cards.

Contribute to development of a robust profile of your community through pictures and the descriptions you share.

Be able to see the results and use the stories and profiles archived on an interactive website that will be available to all.

To participate, click this link to the confidential and short Qualtrics survey.

Advertisement

You will be prompted to share photos and descriptions of what each photo means to you. You can find more information and photo sharing methods (via Flickr, social media, or email) at www.uwyo.edu/wallop or view this informational webinar video.

Check out the Wallop team on Facebook and LinkedIn as “Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program”, or on Instagram to follow along with this project.

For more information, contact: [email protected]u