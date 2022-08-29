Wyoming ranks in top 10 among hardest working states

Jerrad Anderson
(Wyoming) – When it comes to hard work, Wyoming folks typically set the bar pretty high. According to a new list from WalletHub, our state’s residents rank in the top 10 of hard workers.

As obvious as that stat probably is to us, it was a little disappointing to learn that they ranked 9 states ahead of our state.

How Hard Does Wyoming Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.)

  • 2nd – Avg. Workweek Hours
  • 22nd – Employment Rate
  • 13th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs
  • 23rd – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

America’s hardest working states according to WalletHub:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Alaska
  3. Nebraska
  4. South Dakota
  5. Texas

America’s LEAST hardworking states according to WalletHub:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Rhode Island
  3. New York
  4. Michigan
  5. West Virginia

Click here to see the whole list!

