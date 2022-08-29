Wyoming ranks in top 10 among hardest working states

(Wyoming) – When it comes to hard work, Wyoming folks typically set the bar pretty high. According to a new list from WalletHub, our state’s residents rank in the top 10 of hard workers.
As obvious as that stat probably is to us, it was a little disappointing to learn that they ranked 9 states ahead of our state.
How Hard Does Wyoming Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.)
- 2nd – Avg. Workweek Hours
- 22nd – Employment Rate
- 13th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs
- 23rd – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident
America’s hardest working states according to WalletHub:
- North Dakota
- Alaska
- Nebraska
- South Dakota
- Texas
America’s LEAST hardworking states according to WalletHub:
- New Mexico
- Rhode Island
- New York
- Michigan
- West Virginia