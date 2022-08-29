Wyoming ranks in top 10 among hardest working states

(Wyoming) – When it comes to hard work, Wyoming folks typically set the bar pretty high. According to a new list from WalletHub, our state’s residents rank in the top 10 of hard workers.

As obvious as that stat probably is to us, it was a little disappointing to learn that they ranked 9 states ahead of our state.

How Hard Does Wyoming Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.)

2 nd – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 22 nd – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 13 th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

– Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs 23rd – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

America’s hardest working states according to WalletHub:

North Dakota Alaska Nebraska South Dakota Texas

America’s LEAST hardworking states according to WalletHub:

New Mexico Rhode Island New York Michigan West Virginia

Click here to see the whole list!