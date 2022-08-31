Wyoming ranks as the nation’s most expensive state to own a car

(Wyoming) – According to some new online research, Wyoming residents are paying more annually for their vehicles than anywhere else in the United States.
Doxo calculated the cost of vehicles by state based on insurance rates, auto loans, gas prices, annual maintenance and several other metrics. While Wyoming ranks as the top spot to own a car, New York City is the most expensive metro-area to own a vehicle.
Most Expensive States To Own a Car:
- Wyoming $818/month estimate
- North Dakota $767
- Delaware $714
- Massachusetts $690
- Hawaii $687
Most Expensive Cities To Own a Car:
- New York City $994/month estimate
- Miami $873
- Tampa $817
- San Jose $784
- Atlanta $724
More details on the study can be found here.