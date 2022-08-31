Wyoming ranks as the nation’s most expensive state to own a car

(Wyoming) – According to some new online research, Wyoming residents are paying more annually for their vehicles than anywhere else in the United States.

Doxo calculated the cost of vehicles by state based on insurance rates, auto loans, gas prices, annual maintenance and several other metrics. While Wyoming ranks as the top spot to own a car, New York City is the most expensive metro-area to own a vehicle.

Most Expensive States To Own a Car:

Wyoming $818/month estimate North Dakota $767 Delaware $714 Massachusetts $690 Hawaii $687

Most Expensive Cities To Own a Car:

New York City $994/month estimate Miami $873 Tampa $817 San Jose $784 Atlanta $724

More details on the study can be found here.