Wyoming Public Employee Association endorses Lloyd Larsen for HD #54

Dear Representative Larsen:

The Wyoming Public Employees Association/Political Action Committee is honored to endorse you for re-election to House District 54 in the 2022 General Election. The WPEA Board of Directors and WPEA/PAC Chairs voted overwhelmingly to support your re-election to the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Early in Representative Larsen’s legislative career, the legislature considered closing the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) in Lander based on similar actions by some states surrounding Wyoming. Using national data and evidence from a Department of Health study showing the negative impacts to individuals served at the WLRC, local governments and the state, Representative Larsen was able to prevent the proposed legislation from moving forward in the legislative session, protecting services to this critical population of the state by local state employees who have dedicated their professional careers providing these types of services.

As the Chairman of the State Health Facility Task Force, Representative Larsen guided legislation to fund, design, and construct a new State Hospital in Evanston and a new campus at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. This process required the architects to include state employee input from both facilities in the project’s design phase to improve the living and working conditions.

While serving as a member of the Appropriations Committee, Representative Larsen has sought out the perspective of state agency directors and state employees on programs they are required to administer.