Wyoming man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

(Sheridan County, WY) – On August 28, around 9:00 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a motorcycle crash that occurred at milepost 4.75 on WY-336, which resulted in one fatality, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on August 29.

The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Wyoming resident Mathew Terry.

According to the report, Terry was westbound on WY-336, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, and exited the road to the right.

Advertisement

The motorcycle traveled down a deep ravine and began to tumble and came to rest at the end of an abandoned culvert.

The report indicates that Terry separated from the motorcycle as it was tumbling, was not wearing a helmet, and suffered severe head trauma.

The crash was not witnessed, and the time of the crash is unknown.

A passerby on a perpendicular county road observed the hazard lights from the motorcycle and reported the crash.

No possible contributing factors were listed, but the report indicates no helmet was in use.

Advertisement

There have been 76 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 74 in 2021, 83 in 2020, and 107 in 2019 to date.