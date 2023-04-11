Wyoming-made documentary tells story of the Red Desert

(Lander, WY) – Even if you’ve never visited, Wyoming’s Red Desert has a story to tell.

Now, Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story brings the Red Desert to the big screen.

The public is invited to the premiere of this short documentary at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton. The event is free and includes a brief panel discussion and a reception with food, drinks, and music.

Last of the Wild examines Indigenous histories that are intertwined with the Red Desert, highlights the need for us to be responsible stewards of wildlife and public lands, and makes it clear that this iconic landscape is worth protecting for future generations.

“Preserving the land and the wildlife it supports is not just a responsibility, it’s an honor. ‘Last of the Wild’ reminds us of the cultural and historic significance of the Red Desert and the need to protect it as a national treasure,” said Big Wind Carpenter, the Wyoming Outdoor Council’s tribal engagement coordinator.

Through the unique perspectives of tribal members, wildlife experts, outdoor enthusiasts, and others who are deeply connected to the desert, this film is a visually stunning journey that weaves together the connection between people and the land. While exploring these relationships — and showcasing the vast beauty of the Red Desert — Last of the Wild offers a path to safeguard these lands for future generations.

LAST OF THE WILD premiere

5 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center

2660 Peck Ave., Riverton, WY 82501

Moderator: Yufna Soldier Wolf | Panelists: Jason Baldes, Mary Headley, Wes Martel

Reception to follow

Free and open to the public

Last of the Wild is directed by Lander filmmaker Kirk Rasmussen and produced by the Wyoming Outdoor Council, Indigenous Land Alliance of Wyoming, and Topographic Media.

The April 22 premiere is made possible by a grant from Wyoming Humanities.

For more information and to find a schedule of future screenings around Wyoming, visit www.wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org/last-of-the-wild.

