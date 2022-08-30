Wyoming little leaguer goes viral after batting with work gloves [VIDEO]

(Wyoming) – The 2022 Little League World Series wrapped up this week from Williamsport, Pennsylvania with Hawaii’s squad knocking off Curacao in the championship game.

Earlier this summer, it was Wyoming’s little leaguers making national headlines from a regional tournament game against Utah. Specifically, Gillette’s Jeffress Jeffress caught the ESPN commentators and viewers attention for wearing a pair of leather work gloves while batting. After a couple comments about them, Jeffress smashed a home run. Kid from Wyoming going yard in work gloves might be the grittiest moment in baseball history pic.twitter.com/1x4dYHqzYs Advertisement August 12, 2022