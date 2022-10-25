Wyoming Life Resource Center ribbon cutting ceremony set for October 28

Wyoming Life Resource Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lander on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2p.m.

This ceremony celebrates the completion of construc- tion updating this critical facility. Members of Wyoming state government executive and legislative branches, including Wyoming Life Resource Center leadership and staff, have planned and worked diligently to reach this exciting milestone.

The ceremony will be held outdoors in the courtyard of the new behavioral health cottages, found in the center of cam- pus. Tours of the new facility buildings will be available.

State representatives in attendance will include:

Mark Gordon Governor of the Great State of Wyoming

Stefan Johansson Wyoming Department of Health Director Executive Work Group Chairman

Representative Lloyd Charles Larsen

Senator Dan Dockstader

Joint Legislative and Executive Task Force on Department of Health Facilities Chairmen

Jerry Vincent Wyoming State Construction Department Director

Jeremy Forbis Wyoming Life Resource Center Facility Administrator