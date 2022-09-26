Wyoming Life Resource Center hosting Career Open House this Thursday

Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) is hosting a Career Open House on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm in one of our newly completed residential cottages!

If you are looking for a career in the healthcare field that offers competitive salary, excellent state benefits, and personal growth, then come check us out at our upcoming Career Open House.

This is not just your normal Open House! You will be able to talk to knowledgeable staff who can tell you about their experiences with WLRC, while touring the new residential cottage.

You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity!

Snacks and beverages served.

Check out our job opportunities here.