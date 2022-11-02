Wyoming Life Resource Center celebrated construction completion with ribbon cutting last Friday

(Lander, WY) – “This is a big dang deal,” commented Wyoming Representative and Healthcare Facilities Task Force Chairman Lloyd Larsen at the October 28 ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) construction project completion.

The roughly $85 million remodeling project began in 2018 and saw the addition of various facilities, including 100 new beds spread over 10 new cottages. Aerial view of WLRC new residential cottages. h/t WLRC

The cottages include two behavioral and three medical Intermediate Care Facilities (ICF), as well as two medical and three behavioral Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF).

The photos below are of the Sagebrush cottage, one of the medical Skilled Nursing Facilities, which each contain ten rooms and shared communal/medical areas. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo





The ceremony began with a welcome from Wyoming Life Resource Center Facility Administrator Jeremy Forbis, an opening prayer from Rev. Walt Seeley of the Trinity Episcopal Church, and a Presentation of Colors and singing of the National Anthem from the VFW Post 954/American Legion Post 33 and the LVHS Lander Valley Singers. Wyoming Life Resource Center Facility Administrator Jeremy Forbis. h/t Vince Tropea photo Rev. Walt Seeley. h/t Vince Tropea photo VFW Post 954/American Legion Post 33 and the LVHS Lander Valley Singers. h/t Vince Tropea photo



Wyoming Department of Health Director Executive and Work Group Chairman Stefan Johansson then took the stage to welcome the dignitaries invited to the event, which included:

Governor Mark Gordon

Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier

Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines

Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder

Wyoming State Senate President Dan Dockstader

Wyoming House of Representatives Speaker Eric Barlow

Wyoming Representative and Healthcare Facilities Task Force Bob Nicholas

Wyoming State Construction Department Director Jerry Vincent

Wyoming Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt

Wyoming Department of Health Behavioral Health Division Senior Administrator Matt Perry

Sletten Construction Wyoming President Shawn Warner

HOK Architecture Michael Thoma

MOCA, Owner’s Representative Paul Ernst

Johansson went on to thank the many people responsible for the project, including some of the above-mentioned dignitaries and project manager for the Wyoming Department of Health, Billy Holmes.

Holmes was also recognized by the next speaker, the Governor himself, who called him “the hero of the project,” and presented him with the Governnor’s coin designed by Staff Sgt. Whitley of the Wyoming National Guard, which depicts the “principles of the code of the west.”

You can hear part of the Governor’s speech including the presentation of the coin to Holmes below.

After Rep. Larson concluded his speech, where he also acknowledged longtime project supporter Senator Cale Case, Johansson addressed the crowd once more, and the official ribbon cutting was then conducted.

Assisting Governor Gordon in the cutting were 35 and 44 year WLRC employees Karen Good and Barb Ashby, as well as the Governor’s trusty pocket knife when the ceremonial scissors couldn’t get the cutting done. Governor Mark Gordon. h/t Vince Tropea photo Representative Lloyd Larson. h/t Vince Tropea photo Dept. of Health Director/Work Group Chairman Stefan Johansson. h/t Vince Tropea photo Governor Gordon and longtime Wyoming Life Resource Center employees Karen Good and Barb Ashby cut the ribbon at the construction completion ceremony. h/t Vince Tropea photo Governor Gordon improvised and used his pocket knife to cut the ribbon when the scissors wouldn’t work. h/t Vince Tropea photo



A few surprise announcements were also made during the ceremony, including the naming of three buildings honoring Nicholas, Johansson and Larson; the Nicholas Activity and Aquatic Center, the Johansson Health Center, and the Larson Professional Center.

Nicholas Activity and Aquatic Center. h/t Vince Tropea photo Johansson Health Center. h/t Vince Tropea photo Larson Professional Development Center. h/t Vince Tropea photo