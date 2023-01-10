Wyoming Legislature’s 67th Session convened Tuesday in Cheyenne

The 67th Session of the Wyoming Legislature convened Tuesday with swearing-in ceremonies, prayers, family recognitions, and speeches from leaders on the floor.

Click here to track bill proposals as they progress through the legislature.

Legislative procedures

Each bill proposal will be introduced on the House or Senate floor before being referred to a committee for further consideration.

Bills that make it out of committee and back to the Senate or House have to be approved several more times in each chamber, along with any amendments to the original proposals, before heading to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for approval, or a veto.

Vetoed bills may still become law if they are approved afterward by two-thirds of the members of each chamber.

Gordon may also allow bills to become law without his signature.

The Wyoming Manual of Legislative Procedures is available here.

