Wyoming Legislature to convene 2023 General Session Tuesday

(Cheyenne, WY) – The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 General Session on Tuesday at Noon. The bodies will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership will be sworn in. Following a brief recess, the bodies will begin introduction and referral of bills Tuesday afternoon. All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2023 General Session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

The Legislature will then convene in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday at 10 a.m., during the second day of legislative proceedings of the 2023 General Session. At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State message, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox in the House Chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol.

Seating in the House gallery will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the joint session live on the Wyoming PBS television and YouTube broadcasts. Seating will be available in Capitol Meeting Room W113 to accommodate overflow crowds.

