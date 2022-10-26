(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian Schools celebrated Hunting Day today at the high school, where staff and students alike got to enjoy a day of hunting education of all kinds.

Put on by the Language and Culture Department, Hunting Day provided attendees the opportunity to visit 17 different informational booths, most of which highlighting the indigenous cultural aspects of hunting.

Folks also got to see exactly how a buffalo is dressed, parted and prepared, sample the liver cooked with onions over the open fire, and later enjoy the spoils for lunch.

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Booths for the day included archery and fishing lessons, learning about animal tracks, material culture, hide processing, pounded meat tasting, women in hunting, storytelling with Elders, an interactive bear safety bear spray display from Game and Fish, a leave no trace/packing for a hike informational session from NOLS, first aid, Return of the Buffalo, meat slicing, buffalo processing, painting with soil, sign language and even a hunter selfie booth.

Check out some more photos of the day’s events below! h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo