(Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian High School Class of 2023 graduated yesterday, May 21 in front of family and friends in the Alfred Redman Sr. Gymnasium at 2 pm.

Master of Ceremony Derek Sandall welcomed everyone. Remarks were given by Superintendent Stephanie Zickefoose, and the special guest speaker this year was W. Patrick Goggles. Derek Sandall Stephanie Zickefoose W. Patrick Goggles

Speeches from Salutatorian Joaquin Redman and Valedictorian Layla C’Bearing were also part of the graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

Joaquin Redman Layla C’Bearing

Class Motto: “Dedication sees dreams come true.” -Kobe Bryant

Class Flower: White Rose

Class Colors: Columbia Blue, Red, and White

Class Song: “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

Advertisement

The graduating class included: Kody Behan, Anthony Big Knife, Jaden Blackbird, Darrius Boyer, Alandra Brown, Ja Lynn Brown, Izaiah Burnett, Layla C’Bearing, Brandon Coffee, Kalijah Day, Devin Fox, Jerrad Friday, Jr., Mary Hill, Neta Hill, Jayquin Jones, Kadin Lincoln, Jieran McCorley, Heaven Old Coyote, Delicia Quiver, Allen Redman, Joaquin Redman, Emil Seminole Posey, Travis Shakespeare, Jr., Jason Slow Bear, Jerrell Tillman, and Mia Washakie.