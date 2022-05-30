Wyoming Indian High School celebrated 50th graduating class Sunday

(Ethete, WY) – 32 Wyoming Indian High School seniors graduated with their friends and families present in the Alfred Redman Sr. Gymnasium at 2 pm on Sunday, May 29th.

Class motto: “Cherish yesterday, live for today, reach for tomorrow.” – Kojo Twumasi

The 307 Alliance Drum Group played the opening song as the graduates made their way to their seats in front of the stage. Alfred Redman Sr. gave the opening prayer.

Advertisement

Speakers from the school included Superintendent Zickefoose, Master of Ceremony Derek Sandall and Craig Ferris. Superintendent Zickefoose (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Master of Ceremony Derek Sandall (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Craig Ferris (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

Salutatorian JayceMarie Boyer and Valedictorian Gordon Ferris also addressed attendees. Salutatorian JayceMarie Boyer (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Valedictorian Gordon Ferris (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

They also had both a community speaker and a professional speaker. Community speaker Aleta Moss (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Professional speaker Dawson Her Many Horses (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

Principal Laura Frederick and the Board of Trustees then presented the diplomas to the following students: Cedric Addison, Allyson Amos, Keith Armajo, Wayne Arthur III, Angel Behan, JayceMarie Boyer, Daiya Brown, Kayden Brown, Vidale C’Bearing III, Dezreen C’hair, Darron Ferris, Gordon Ferris, Jarrod Ferris, Kylene Fighting Bear, Jose Garcia IV, Talon Gardner, Inez Harris, Amya Her Many Horses, Aaron Hill, Juliet Loneman, Aubrey McCabe, Larissa McElroy, Christian Moss, Marques Returns To War, Alexis Ridesatthedoor, Damon Sage, Joshua Slow Bear, Laila SunRhodes, Taylor Trosper, Roquelle Underwood, Terissa Underwood, and Jayden Yellowhair. Click to Enlarge

Congratulations! 🎓🎉