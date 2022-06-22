Wyoming Indian Elementary student selected to attend Pathways to STEM forum in Denver

(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian Elementary School fourth-grader Al-Jay Spoonhunter plans to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM in Denver this summer.

Al-Jay is the son of Ridin Fred and the late Martika Spoonhunter-Fred. He was nominated by Amanda Hellyer, a fourth-grade teacher at WIES.

Hellyer shared she nominated Al-Jay because she really thinks this could open up opportunities for him since it aligns with his interests.

His favorite activities are building LEGO sets, following instructions, and translating something abstract into a real-world product. He most recently completed the White House, a 1,483-piece set intended for adults.

Mathematics is the subject he excels in at school. Reading is also a strong point of his; enjoying chapter books, and researching space and history. Al-Jay aspires to be a doctor and scientist, which is why he is excited to attend the forum.

His attendance is dependent on whether or not he can raise the funds by July 1. He’s raised $2,330 of a $4,000 goal and is now turning to the community for additional support to help make this a reality. Click here to donate.