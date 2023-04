Each month, staff at Wyoming Indian Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

We would like to nominate Peyton Hvizdak for the student of the month. Peyton is an outstanding student who has shown amazing growth in all academic areas. He speaks the Arapaho language very well and we are very proud of him. Keep working hard every day, Peyton. Ni’iiton. (Ms. Suppah and Neiwoo Carrie).